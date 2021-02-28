Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after purchasing an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

