EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $83.00 at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

EOG opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

