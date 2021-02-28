Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

