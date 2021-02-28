ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 202,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 467,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $868.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

