Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Etsy updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Etsy stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.
