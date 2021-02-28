Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Etsy updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Etsy stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.90.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

