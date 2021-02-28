Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Farfetch stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

