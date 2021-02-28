FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,146 ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,144 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

