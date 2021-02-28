FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 466.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

