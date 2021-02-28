FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 976,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,820 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

