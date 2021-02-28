FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $243.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

