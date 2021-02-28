Ferro (NYSE:FOE) PT Raised to $18.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.