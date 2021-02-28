Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 10,670 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.28% of Weibo worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

WB opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

