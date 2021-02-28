Fiera Capital Corp Buys 329 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.