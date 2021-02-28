Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117,735 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

