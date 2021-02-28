Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.95 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $259.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.59. The stock has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

