Fiera Capital Corp Takes $6.62 Million Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 679,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $366.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

