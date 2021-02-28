Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.60% of bluebird bio worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $18,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 302.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 219,833 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in bluebird bio by 118.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 283,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in bluebird bio by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

