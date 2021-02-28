Financial Review: Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

This table compares Elevate Credit and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $746.96 million 0.21 $32.18 million $0.73 5.59 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 5.73% 31.90% 7.16% Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elevate Credit and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.86%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Mitesco on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.