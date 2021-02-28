Firo (FIRO) One Day Volume Tops $5.40 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Firo has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00011423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,459.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.66 or 0.03031179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00359426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.01014797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.00477167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00397438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00254723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00022906 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,591,616 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

