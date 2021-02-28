First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 5,733.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

See Also: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit