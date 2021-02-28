First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 5,733.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

