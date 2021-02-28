Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the January 28th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FLXT opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
