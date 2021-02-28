Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the January 28th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLXT opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

