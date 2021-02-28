Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

