Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $210,000 in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 590.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

ACES stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73.

