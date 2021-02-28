Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

FOXA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,146,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,719. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

