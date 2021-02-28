FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE CM opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,313,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 300,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

