FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.