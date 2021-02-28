GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.75

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 1490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

