Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 123.32 and a current ratio of 125.94.
Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) Company Profile
