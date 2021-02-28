Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 123.32 and a current ratio of 125.94.

Get Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) alerts:

Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.