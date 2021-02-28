George Weston (WNGRF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

George Weston stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNGRF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

