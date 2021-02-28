German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 33,258 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at $107,807,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

