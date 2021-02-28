Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GLAPF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

