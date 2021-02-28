Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. UMB Financial makes up about 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of UMB Financial worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $152,652.86. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,864,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,595. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.