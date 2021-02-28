Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 35,300 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Ethan Allen Interiors makes up 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $644.93 million, a PE ratio of 170.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

ETH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

