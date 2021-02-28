GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

