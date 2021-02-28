GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGNDF. Bank of America upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GGNDF stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $89.58.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.