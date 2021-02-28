Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CSII opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

