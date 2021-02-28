Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $490.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.92. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

