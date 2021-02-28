Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $359,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,770 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

