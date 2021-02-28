Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Invesco stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

