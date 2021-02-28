GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,289 shares during the period. GX Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXGX. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 252,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. GX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

