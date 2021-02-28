Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

