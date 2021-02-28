Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.
In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
