Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.01-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. Harsco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.76 EPS.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

