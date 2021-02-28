Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.01-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. Harsco also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.76 EPS.
Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.