Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,850 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in VEREIT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VEREIT by 64.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,745,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,918 shares in the last quarter.

VER opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

