Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $206,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

