Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,174,362.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

