ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

