Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

