Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.68 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

