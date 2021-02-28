Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the January 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Immune Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

