Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Designs stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.65.
About Innovative Designs
