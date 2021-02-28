Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Designs stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.65.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

